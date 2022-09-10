Adam and Elizabeth Johnson shared their story with Charlotte Douglas officials who then celebrated the ceremony on its Facebook page.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A couple originally from Cleveland who met at Charlotte Douglas International Airport made their love official in the most full-circle way: by getting married at the airport!

According to the post, Adam and Liz were booked on American Airlines flight 880 from their hometown of Cleveland to Charlotte on Mother's Day 2021.

According to the post, Adam and Liz were booked on American Airlines flight 880 from their hometown of Cleveland to Charlotte on Mother's Day 2021. She moved to the empty seat beside him, and they shared an instant connection, talking nonstop through the 90-minute flight.

When they arrived at the airport, he asked for her phone number.

“Oh, I was actually going to give you mine, ” Elizabeth replied.

The couple returned to Charlotte Douglas where they met and got married in the airport's atrium on Friday, Sept. 9 before flying off to Florida.

It was, truly, love at first flight. And even on their honeymoon, they told WCNC Charlotte they're soaring on what built up on that fateful trip to the Queen City.

"You couldn't have asked for a better story," Adam said. "I don't think neither of us were really looking for this. It was all coincidental, and it's really been a dream come true."

Both Adam and Elizabeth relocated to Charlotte for work in previous years, meaning the trip from their hometown found the perfect landing. And with the flight happening with some COVID-19 restrictions still in place, they only had a sneak peek of each other during that 2021 flight.

"What's really cool is it was during the pandemic, so masks and everything," Elizabeth said, "so we didn't know what the other looked like."

Another notable factor: Adam said he's not one to really socialize on a flight. But Elizabeth turned the tables on that flight.

"At first, I was a little taken aback like 'wow, this girl has, you know, a lot of gall asking these questions', but she just had a really great energy. And it was really good conversation the whole flight," he said.

Over the course of the year, Adam and Elizabeth got to see more of each other, and they both bought a house together in Rock Hill, South Carolina before their wedding date landed. While their relationship took flight in an unusual way, both agreed that budding couples or anyone ready for romance should simply try and take that jump to soar.

"Start a conversation," Elizabeth said. "That's all it took."

"You might have differences, but put those asied and just kind of enjoy the person that you're with," Adam added.

