ATLANTA — There’s no place like home for the holidays, and a local grandmother is getting her family and neighbors in the spirit with a hilarious take on a Christmas music classic.

Babette Ambrose shared the video of her mother Barbara Hall with 11Alive.

“My mother has been living in the ATL area since 1969," Ambrose wrote. "She lives in Flowery Branch on Lake Lanier. She just wanted to do something to hopefully give people a laugh and enjoy this 2020 Christmas season.”

In the clip, Halls sings, "It’s a Toilet Paper Christmas, in a very 2020 year.” It’s a take on the Burl Ives hit song “Holly Jolly Christmas.”

“She wrote the lyrics while we were in Pigeon Forge over Thanksgiving. Then reworked the draft when we got home. My brother helped to record the piece at her home,” Ambrose told 11Alive.

Before becoming a parody-singing sensation, Barabra was a legal secretary for years and sold real estate for Harry Norman, now Berkshire Hathaway, for over 30 years.

Her daughters told 11Alive she is a leader and member of Sugar Hill United Methodist Church, and also a member of numerous women's groups promoting business in the communities of Buford, Sugar Hill, and Lake Lanier.

“She believes in giving and sharing to those in need. She has not had it easy in life, but it has never kept her down. She has strong faith in God and prayer,” Ambrose said.

While the holidays are unexpected this year due to the pandemic, Barbara has a big family to send virtual hugs to on the big day. Ambrose revealed Barbara has two biological children, two stepchildren, 10 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.