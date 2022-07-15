Woman whose son died in crash nearly 3 years ago hears his heartbeat following organ donation

JaShawn Scott was killed in a crash nearly three years ago. His mother recently got to hear her son's heartbeat again.

GAHANNA, Ohio — The mother of a 17-year-old Gahanna Lincoln High School student was able to hear her son's heartbeat nearly three years after his death because of organ donation.

JaShawn Scott died in a car crash in October of 2019 at the intersection of Sunbury Road and Morse Road. He was part of the Gahanna Lions football team and his mother said he was outgoing, the class clown and just fun to be around.

When JaShawn died in that crash, he donated five organs, including his heart.

The recipient of his heart reached out to his mom on Facebook and KeShaunta Scott was able to listen to her son’s heart.

“All of my nerves and anxious and scared and sadness and everything went out the window. It really did,” KeShaunta said.