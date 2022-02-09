The "dream vacation" surprise was made possible with the help of the Chartway Promise Foundation and administrators at Old Dominion University.

NORFOLK, Va. — Life should be easy at a young age.

And life is the way it should be for 6-year-old Cameron Gular when Legos are his biggest worry.

"Very social, social butterfly. Never met a stranger. Goes up to everyone and says hi how are you," Cameron's mother, Catherin Gular told 13News Now.

That’s the truth about growing up no matter where you live. Life is meant to be easy whether you live in Yorktown like Gular or Virginia Beach like Foster Jones.

It’s easy to spot Jones, 5, playing with his stepbrother outside.

But what you won’t see meeting Cameron or Foster are the times when life wasn’t so easy.

Doctors first diagnosed Gular with leukemia at the age of 3 in 2018.

"As parents of children with pediatric cancer, you carry that burden, because they just want to play," Gular said.

And months before Cameron's diagnosis, Foster received the very same from doctors.

"Heartbreaking to see him go through it. I think that’s one of the hardest things," Foster's mom Jean Jones said.

"You imagine a picture-perfect family, and then you go through that, it’s not quite how you imagined it," Lee Jones, Foster's father, said.

But Cameron and Foster share more than just the same diagnosis. They’ve shared friendship, battling leukemia together at the same time at the Children’s Hospital for The King’s Daughters.

"Every week, Foster would get his chemotherapy on Thursdays. They [Cameron's family] were also a Thursday family. We met at clinic, immediately the boys hit it off, played together during transfusions.”

Today, they’re both considered in remission, and "cancer free." Being cancer free means more nights like the Friday night lights at Old Dominion University's S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Foster and Cameron shared another memory together at the Virginia Tech-Old Dominion University season opener.

The two boys were honored with a Disney dream vacation, to their surprise, with the help of the Chartway Promise Foundation and administrators at Old Dominion University.