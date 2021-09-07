They don't know the name of the man who returned the money, but they did give him a gift card to the store.

WALKER, Mich. — On Wednesday night, the owners of Sobie Meats in Walker lost their bank bag with the store's deposit money in it.

They searched the store, and their home, but there was no sign of the bank bag.

Owner, Tim Sobie then checked the store's security camera and discovered it was accidently dropped in the parking lot, and someone had picked it up.

So he called Walker Police.

"About the time we were waiting for them to get here, the good Samaritan, the gentleman, came back and brought it in," Sobie said. "He'd never been in the store before and he brought in and said I found this. I drove around the front you had the door locked up I had to work today, he couldn't make a call to us, so when the police got here and we told them, you're going to love this ending because there is nothing to do about it and this good Samaritan turned it back in so it was just phenomenal."

He says all of the money was returned.

They don't know the name of the man who returned the money, but they did give him a gift card to the store.

