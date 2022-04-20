South Texas soldier surprises loved one after long deployment

SSG Garreth Ball surprised his longtime girlfriend at the Rockport Learning Center after being deployed for more than a year.

ROCKPORT, Texas — It was a happy and heartwarming homecoming Tuesday for one Coastal Bend soldier and his longtime girlfriend-- and it was all captured on camera!

SSG Garreth Ball had been deployed for 15 months. He recently came home and wanted to surprise his girlfriend, 4th grade teacher Ms. Smithey, during her regular school day. It is safe to say she was surprised and overjoyed at the surprise homecoming!

The Fulton Learning Center posted pictures of the homecoming on their Facebook page.

Check out the photos from the surprise below.

Welcome home, SSG Ball, and we at 3NEWS thank you for your service!

Soldier surprises loved one in Fulton after long deployment 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.