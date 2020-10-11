Dwayne Johnson surprises Children's Hospital Colorado with custom Xbox Series X consoles

Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis is among 20 hospitals nationwide that will also receive the very first batch of the brand new game console.

AURORA, Colo. — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is surprising kids at Children's Hospital Colorado with custom Xbox Series X consoles, in partnership with Xbox and Gamers Outreach.

The Aurora hospital is one of 20 children's hospitals across the country that will receive the very first batch of the brand new game console, which launched Tuesday.

Each custom Xbox and wireless controller will feature Johnson's Brahma Bull logo. The consoles are also engraved with his signature and a message that reads “Keep smiling and have fun. Love, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.”

The hospitals will also receive Gamers Outreach (GO) Karts, which are portable recreational kiosks for children who can't leave their hospital rooms.

"The GO Karts were built specifically for hospitals to empower and bring joy to families through play, giving kids access to interactive entertainment and the chance to socialize via video games," said a press release announcing the surprise.

Johnson, who helped unveil the very first Xbox 20 years ago, announced the giveaway on Instagram Monday, adding that the consoles would eventually reach more than 50,000 kids.

"These kids are battling through their illnesses with incredible bravery and I’m thrilled @microsoft, @gamersoutreach and myself can provide some joy and smiles," wrote Johnson. "You kids show me and the world, what real strength means. Stay strong & Keep smilin’."

