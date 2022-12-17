Liz Rizzo didn't know Carman Kelly when Kelly greeted her as she walked into Walmart. But Rizzo was touched and made a TikTok about Kelly that has changed her life.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — When things in life seem too good to be true, they often are.

Carman Kelly knows it.

“My life has been up and down up and down," Carman said as she laughed. “They say these are the golden years and I say what’s golden about 'em?”

When Carman moved to Arizona in 2004, she thought her working days were behind her.

Then, life happened.

“I was in the emergency room a few times," Carman said. “My table at home looks like all bills! And I thought there’s no way out.”

She ran out of money.

But the stress never took Carman's smile away.

Carman went back to work. At 82 years old, holding her cane and leaning against a cart to provide some relief, she greets customers at Walmart and shares her smile.

“I love it so much," she said.

On Monday, one of the many recipients of Carman's smile was moved.

“When I saw her when I walked in the door, my heart just cracked open," said Liz Rizzo of Gold Canyon.

Liz couldn't help but wonder why she was still working.

“The seniors in our world need to be taken care of because they took care of us," Liz said.

Liz didn't know this at the time but Carman had $50 in her bank account.

“That’ll get me through to next week," Carman said.

Liz decided to share Carman's story on TikTok with her permission. She also set up a GoFundMe page with a $10,000 goal.

Too good to be true, Liz thought, but she might as well try.

“How long was that video?" asked 12 News reporter Bianca Buono

“90 seconds," Liz said.

Ninety seconds was all it took. Carman's story went viral.

“It captured something that people resonate with," Liz said.

“I can’t even explain it. My life is gonna change so much," Carman said.

Life changing times ten. The GoFundMe page has far surpassed the goal, raising $110,000 and counting.

“That’s mind boggling! Who knew!" Carman said. “There isn’t enough words to tell you how I feel.”

Too good to be true? Not this time.

“This will be the golden year for me," Carman said.

So what's next for Carman? She said she loves her job at Walmart and does not plan on quitting, but may cut back on her hours.

Then, she hopes to buy a home and live close to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Most importantly, Carman hopes the community will recognize how far an act of kindness from a stranger can go and inspire others to pay it forward, even if it's just sharing a smile.

