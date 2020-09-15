Community harvests North Dakota farmer's crop after fire, heart attack

About 60 farmers from across the county spent seven hours harvesting wheat and canola on Lane Unhjem's land.

CROSBY, N.D. — A community stepped up to help a North Dakota farmer finish his work after a devastating week.

According to KFYR-TV, Lane Unhjem's combine caught fire last week. He then suffered a heart attack.

But his neighbors and family weren't about to let his crops go unharvested.

About 60 farmers from across the county spent seven hours harvesting wheat and canola on Unhjem's land, using their own farm equipment to get the crop into the bin.

"I talked to a couple of farmers; got their equipment, and then other people just started calling and we had equipment offered from all over the place in the county, and their workers to go with it," said Jenna Binde, a friend of the Unhjem family.

Binde said the Unhjems are well known and are "good people and good in the community." So it wasn't surprising to get that much help when they needed it most.

"Just kind of the farming way of life, too," she said. "You help your neighbor out when they need it and don't expect anything in return."