Community activist gathering volunteers, donations to help Texans recover from winter storm

Antonio Patton will deliver supplies to help dozens of families in San Antonio.

INDIANAPOLIS — People in Texas hard hit by the recent freeze are still getting help getting back on their feet. Some of that help will come from people as far away as Indiana as Hoosiers collect donations.

An Indianapolis community leader known for helping people is collecting items to truck to needy families in San Antonio. Antonio Patton hopes to collect enough items for at least 150-200 families in the impoverished areas of San Antonio.

One of the drop-off sites is the Cornerstone Family Worship Center at 431 South Shortridge Drive. Patton has already recruited several volunteers, including young people.

"I have always had a big heart," said 20-year-old Carson Lange.

Lange is excited about volunteering his time to help San Antonio residents. He is one of the young people who will travel to Texas to help pass out much-needed donations like the boxes of Huggies diapers already donated and other essentials like bath towels and toothbrushes.

"Not all young people are like the ones you see on social media," said Lange. "It's like a 22-hour drive, just getting through the drive. When I get there, I can't wait to give out these supplies."

In addition to the Cornerstone Family Worship Center, donations can be dropped off at the Mackida Loveal & Trip Outreach Center at East 36th Street and North Sherman Drive.

"We need towels, soap, washcloths, dishwashing detergent, bleach, soap washing powder," said Patton. "Anything you could imagine."

That includes nonperishable foods like canned vegetables, snacks, granola bars, and other canned foods. Patton will connect with Pastor Jimmie Robles in San Antonio. His ministry at Last Chance Church has already served hundreds of cars that line up every day for help.

Robles was shocked when he got the telephone call from Patton.

"I had just preached a message that Sunday. The message was simple," said Robles, "the message was, 'It's on its way.' I didn't know what was on its way was help from Indianapolis."

Robles and Patton have talked on the telephone a couple of times to update each other. Patton expects to give Robles an estimated time of arrival. Robles and his church staff are practicing social distancing, but he suspects there will be plenty of virtual hugs when the Indianapolis crew arrives in San Antonio.

"I have not even met Antonio. I heard about him," the pastor said.

That's likely because Patton is no stranger to helping. Last summer, he recruited young people to clean up downtown after protests turned violent. He and a group of young people went from business to business, sweeping up broken glass, covering up graffiti, and picking up trash left behind from the thousands of people demonstrating downtown, tainted by agitators who turned protests into chaos by breaking windows and other riotous actions.

Now Patton wants help as they try to help Texans in trouble. He told 13News that he was inspired after a conversation with the leader of the organization "Hood 2 Hood," which took a group of volunteers to a different part of Texas hard hit by winter weather.

"My father taught me it's OK to be a copycat as long as you are a good copycat," said Patton. "It's easy to sit on the sideline and imagine it. But imagine it when you are in those shoes."

Patton is also getting corporate support with donations from Lowe's Home Improvement, The Indy Gatorade Family, Campbell Snacks, and McFarland Foods.

Donations can be dropped off at Cornerstone Family Worship Center between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. by calling 317-658-5875. They can be dropped off at the Mackida Loveal & Trip Outreach Center at 3616 N. Sherman Drive between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.