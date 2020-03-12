Christie Purviance was one of 50 winners recognized by the Mazda Heroes program as a “thank you” for their efforts during the pandemic.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — An ICU nurse at Memorial Hermann was awarded a new Mazda car for going above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christie Purviance was one of 50 winners recognized by the Mazda Heroes program with a Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition as a “thank you” for their efforts during the pandemic.

Purviance was nominated by her sister for the award. She said it was not uncommon for Christie to work 15-hour long days in The Woodlands.

Purviance was also awarded with two Daisy Awards (a highly prestigious nursing award given to those who provide exemplarily care).

According to a description of Purviance’s efforts:

“During COVID she has gone above and beyond to comfort patients in their darkest and sometimes final hours. She brings in photos of their families, leaves sticky-notes of encouragement, and comforts their loved ones.”

Watch Purviance’s story here.

The initiative was created by Mazda to shine a light on individuals across the country who have tirelessly dedicated themselves to their communities throughout 2020 and acknowledge the impact their efforts have made on those around them.

After receiving nominations from across the country, Mazda selected 50 winners based on their demonstrated selfless acts, creative thinking, and contributions to community.