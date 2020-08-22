According to city officials, instead of using her gift money on herself, she used it to donate food to the community pantry.

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — For Wendy, a 9-year-old living in Brecksville, her birthday wish was to help others in need.

According to city officials, instead of using her gift money on herself, she used it to donate food to the community pantry.

Community leaders say Wendy and her Mom went to the grocery story and Wendy picked out and bought the food she wished to donate.

This was done using money she received for her birthday.

The donations from Wendy’s birthday went to the Brecksville Pantry. Officials say the pantry helps to provide food every month to low income families in the community.