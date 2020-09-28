Nearly a decade after being diagnosed with kidney disease, Charlotte man to receive transplant next month

His family is now encouraging others to not stop fighting when searching for a live organ donor.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gift of life. That’s what one man is set to receive after months and months of searching for a new kidney.

In August 2011 Stoney Harrison was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease.

“Stoney was passing some blood in his urine,” Sheila Harrison said.

His wife, Sheila Harrison, said for a while it was undetectable until a regular doctor's visit turned into seeing a urologist.

“That’s when they seen the cist all covered in his kidney,” Harrison said.

From that point on, Stoney cleaned up his diet and remained active but it wasn’t enough.

Doctors noticed his kidney was functioning at 30% so they were forced to remove it.

“It dropped rapidly from like a 20% and then it was at a 13%,” Harrison said.

Stoney needed a new kidney but it couldn’t come from his family. Sheila has had a history of cancer and melanoma and his daughters couldn't be tested because it's a hereditary disease.

“I said look no one is coming to our front door I’ve got you a kidney it’s not going to happen we have got to get out there and find you a kidney,” Harrison said.

Shelia sprang into action.

She posted to social media, made a website, flyers, car magnets, window decals you name it.

Then came the ultimate surprise from a woman she knew from church 10 years ago.

“She sent me a message and said I’ve been following your story, I’ve been following your Facebook lives wow what a voice you have for your husband I would do the same from mine gods calling me to be a part of this journey,” Harrison said.

After months and months of advocating, doctors’ visits, and slow responses due to COVID-19 the Harrison’s found a match this past Father’s Day.

“He’s like 'Oh my God, I’m getting a kidney,'” Harrison said

The Harrisons are hoping their story inspires other families going through a similar situation to remain hopeful, have faith, and do the research.

My husband’s sick, he had to have a voice, be that voice and if you don’t know how to find someone that can be that voice,” Harrison said.