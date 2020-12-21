Camby mom gets Christmas surprise with son's return from Marine boot camp

Angel Janisch hadn't seen her son since April 27, when he left to go to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego for boot camp. On Saturday, he returned home.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Camby mother is hoping to spread the joy she felt when she got the surprise of the year: her son's return home after nearly eight months away while training to be a Marine.

Angel Janisch hadn't seen her son, Alexander, since April 27, when he left to go to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego for boot camp. With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling many events this year, Janisch said she had come to terms with having to celebrate Christmas without her youngest son for the first time. Alexander didn't let that happen, but it's been a long road to get him back to Camby.

Coronavirus canceled many of the traditional festivities new Marines and their families can experience together like family day, graduation, and even leave after graduation. His time away was longer than anticipated after having to go through several quarantine periods and suffering multiple injuries during training.

But for two months, Alexander was working with family and friends to give his mom the best Christmas gift she could imagine: his presence.