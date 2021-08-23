This restaurant went above and beyond for one customer.

WASHINGTON — Birthday celebrations are always a big deal, but one restaurant went above and beyond to make a woman feel extra special on her birthday.

Natalie, who is visually impaired, and her friend Claire stopped by a London restaurant after attending a show together. Claire let the restaurant know that it was Natalie's birthday.

The restaurant brought Natalie a birthday cake to celebrate, but it was no ordinary cake. It said, "Happy Birthday" in braille!

In a video posted online that has since gone viral, Claire asks Natalie to give her her hand. Claire helped Natalie run her fingers over the braille icing much to Natalie's delight.

The restaurant's general manager said this was the first time they had used icing for a braille message.

Natalie posted on her TikTok video that despite how broken the world is right now, true kindness still exists.

