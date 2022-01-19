Pennsylvania football coach cancels workout, asks team to shovel snow for neighbors

Coach Brian DeLallo tweeted out that Monday's weightlifting workout was canceled and to find an elderly or disabled neighbor who needs their driveway shoveled.

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A football coach in Pennsylvania canceled his team’s scheduled weightlifting session on Monday after a snowstorm blanketed the eastern part of the country.

When there's a snow day or school is closed, Bethel Park football players typically meet in the workout room at 9 a.m. But instead of hitting the gym on Monday, the team hit nearby neighborhoods to help dig people out of the snow.

"It brought tears to my eyes, and I just feel like it's a really great thing for them to do on their day off," said Bethel Park resident Greg Hardy.

Hardy was getting ready to shovel his driveway when he was surprised that it was already being done for him.

"My wife said, 'You don't have to bother.' And I said, 'Why not?' I looked outside and there they were, two snow blowers and five young gentlemen," Hardy said.

They were all players from the football team who were just following orders from their coach, Brian DeLallo.

DeLallo, who's both a football coach and teacher at Bethel Park High School, tweeted out that Monday's weightlifting workout was canceled and to find an elderly or disabled neighbor who needs their driveway shoveled. He specified that this was an act of kindness, saying the team shouldn't accept any money for their service.

"If you go on Twitter you see high schools all over western Pennsylvania doing this. I think it says more about the kids and coaches involved in our game and gets kids out to help our community, that's what it's all about," DeLallo said.

The players took their workout seriously and went door to door throughout their neighborhoods.

"We have been going house to house around the neighborhood seeing who still needs their driveway shoveled, and we tell them we will do it for free," said freshman Jack Bruckner.

It was a workout that the team welcomed.

DeLallo said his players were texting photos of each other clearing driveways, one after another, first thing in the morning.

"It's great to see the kids buy-in and get out there. They'll shovel all morning and then, hopefully, they'll go sled riding in the afternoon and get to be kids," DeLallo said.

And for neighbors like Greg Hardy, he's now forever a Bethel Park football fan.