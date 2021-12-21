In a Facebook post, Legends Sports Bar and Grill in Lewiston said staff split the tip amongst servers, cooks, and dishwashers.

LEWISTON, Maine — Editor's note: The above video aired on Dec. 15.

An anonymous man finished his meal at Legends Sports Bar and Grill on Saturday, paid for everyone's order, and left servers a $1,000 tip before leaving.

The restaurant shared this act of kindness on Facebook, saying the man wanted to stay unidentified and instead wants people to focus on the lyrics of Tim McGraw's song, "Humble And Kind."

"Hold the door, say please, say thank you. Don't steal, don't cheat, and don't lie. I know you got mountains to climb, but always stay humble and kind," the song says.

The holiday season also put a TikTocker in Gardiner in the giving spirit. With the help of her social media followers, Meredith Steele of Bath surprised two servers at A1 Diner with $1,000 each. The tips came from people who live all over the country and donated to the effort through Steele's Venmo account.

"Our servers work so hard, and a gesture like this means more than money, really," the restaurant owner said. "It was a huge surprise and a beautiful display of generosity and kindness that reflects the best qualities of our community."

