Alabama woman raising 12 children after sister died from COVID-19

A Birmingham woman is now raising a dozen kids after her sister unexpectedly died from COVID-19.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham mother of seven has taken on raising her sister's five kids after both she and her husband died from COVID-19.

"It just seems like its not real, like we are just expecting her to come back," said Francesca McCall, who lost her younger sister to COVID-19 just over two months ago. "She was in the health care field and she did all the precautions. She wore the mask. She wore the gloves. She was very, vary careful, so we have no idea how she came into contact."

At only 35 years old, McCall's sister tested positive for the virus and quickly began having trouble breathing. She was put on a ventilator at UAB Hospital, where she died less than two weeks later.

"Doctor called us in to say our last goodbyes and I told her...she didn't have to worry and that I was going to make sure that I took care of her kids because I know that is what she would do for me."

Taking in her sister's five kids and with seven of her own, McCall is now a single mom of 12 — the oldest child is 17 and the youngest is 2.

"They have their days, I don't think it's really hit them yet," McCall said. "So it's just a process."

McCall works full-time from home now to help the kids with their virtual learning. She said it's been tough, but she wouldn't want her nieces and nephews to be anywhere else.

"We are just going to try to raise them to be the best that they can be," McCall said.

McCall said it's been hard on her financially since losing her sister, but she plans to give the children the best holiday she can.

"I'm worried about it a little bit. I just want this to be an extra special Christmas for them this year," McCall said.

She urged others to be careful, hoping to prevent another family from losing a loved one.

"It's real and it's serious, and take the necessary precautions."