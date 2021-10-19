ADORABLE: Jaguars defensive lineman helps wife deliver their daughter at home

With no time to drive to the hospital, Dawuane Smoot stepped in to help his wife deliver their adorable baby girl in their living room!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is no more important job than being a good husband and father, even if you're a star football player.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot found that out Tuesday when his wife, Aumari, suddenly went into labor.

The couple was headed to the hospital when Aumari fell to her knees, caught by Dawuane, according to ESPN. With no time to spare, he got on the phone with paramedics, who talked him through the process of delivering the baby while his wife labored in the living room.

Dawaune tweeted his wife was in labor for about an hour.

At 4 a.m., Ahlani Smoot was born. Mother, daughter and father are all doing well.

ESPN's Adam Schefter called Smoot "Dad-of-the-Year" when referring to the story. However, Smoot tweeted out that Aumari was actually the "real hero."

The Jaguars drafted the University of Illinois alum in 2017. Smoot signed a two-year extension with the team earlier this year.

With no time to make it to the hospital, @Bigsmoot_94 stepped in to action and delivered a precious baby girl at home this morning. Everybody…meet Ahlani Moon Smoot. 💕💕 Dawuane, Aumari and baby Ahlani are all doing well. #GirlDad @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/ObK5n3XY4i — Amy Palcic (@amypalcic) October 19, 2021