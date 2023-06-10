Halloween 'house fire' display sends first responders to false alarm

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — So how impressive are the Halloween decorations at your house?
The display at a home in New York got the attention of local first responders. The home appeared to be on fire.
Turns out it was just an illusion.
The decorations were actually inside the home in Glens Falls and they made it look like the house was burning. The flames appeared so real, in fact, someone called 911 and the fire department showed up.
Everyone was relieved that there wasn't an actual fire. Firefighters were so impressed, they asked permission to record video and share it online.
The fire department's social media post called the display "amazing."