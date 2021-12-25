The billboard has been up for a few months and now he's getting anywhere from 30 to 40 calls a day. But Jim Bays is hoping this finds him love.

BERTRAM, Texas — In our busy lives, finding love can be hard.

Many have turned to apps, but one man who just moved to Texas decided that he wanted to try something a little out of the box.

In the corner house of a not-so-busy Georgetown street, you'll find a busy man named Jim Bays. He is a 66-year-old who has made his living building homes.

"I'm a spec builder," said Bays. "Death by 10,000 cuts ... that's what being a general contractor building houses is."

But now after moving to Texas six months ago from Washington State, he's hoping to build something more important.

"I'm looking for love," he said. "I'm just way too busy and where do I go at my age to meet ladies that are on the same page with me, how do you weed through all that and get to the point where you know she's single. I'm single. And we can talk about things."

How he's going about finding love takes us to the side of Highway 29 near Bertram.

"I put the billboard up to bring in enough ladies so that I have enough meetings that I can find the glove that fits the hand, so that's what I'm looking at," Bays said.

He's been married twice before and has five kids. Now, he's looking for his next partner, someone to vacation with when work slows down.

Bays said this gave him the best bet for a chance encounter. The billboard went up in late October.

"Cause ultimately, I'm looking for a friend, a woman friend, but I'm looking for love. We're programmed like that," he said. "I am going to get to the finish line, there's no ifs, ands or buts about it."

So if you're one of the people who believe that love comes when you least expect it, Bays is hoping you won't expect the side of Highway 29.

"I'm going to find you, and I hope you find me too," he said.

Right now, Jim said he's getting around 30 to 40 calls per day. He even has a few in-person dates planned for early in the new year.

However, Bays said the billboard will stay up until he finds the right person. If you would like to call Bays, the number is 512-763-6187.