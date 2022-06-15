Free Father's Day weekend air show returns to Indianapolis Executive Airport

The event runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free, but the airport recommends a $5 donation for individuals and a $20 donation for families.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Executive Airport in Zionsville will host its free air show, Wings Over Indy, on Father's Day weekend. It's the 15th summer the airport has hosted this event.

"There's bounce houses, food trucks, magic shows, all sorts of stuff for the whole family to come out and enjoy the airport," said Sean White, Executive Vice President of FBO Operations. "We've got a whole aviation education section, so people who are interested in aviation in any way, shape or form can get lots of different information from multiple entities throughout the state."

The event runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free, but the airport recommends a $5 donation for individuals and a $20 donation for families. A majority of the funds go to Down Syndrome Indiana and the rest goes to the Commemorative Air Force which supplies the WWII-era planes for Wings Over Indy.

"We've done it for 15 years," White said. "It's really been special and there's a lot of personal pride in putting this event on, because we love supporting both the local community and a great organization in the process."