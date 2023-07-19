Here's Yelp's 8 new Indy businesses to try this summer

Your summer bucket list is here. Yelp Indy brought back “Hot & New Around Indy,” their most popular event series ever — featuring eight new businesses.

INDIANAPOLIS — Your summer bucket list is here. Yelp Indy brought back “Hot & New Around Indy,” their most popular event series ever — featuring eight businesses that opened within the past year. Be one of the first to enjoy, support and spread the news on these 5-star spots. RSVP to remaining events here, or use the below list to build your own adventure.

Insider tip: They started in the Fishers Test Kitchen, but now have a full restaurant, bar, patio full of picnic tables and dog park downtown.

Insider tip: Visit the many new businesses within the building — Grounded Plant and Floral Co, Barista Parlor, Myriad Health + Fitness, PATTERN and more.

Insider tip: Pre-order homemade pasta, sauces, focaccia bread and more on their website for pickup.

Insider tip: While the location itself isn’t new, they are throwing the opening party they wished they could’ve had during the pandemic. Don’t miss their $1 oysters.

Insider tip: They recently moved back to Mass Ave where it all started 18 years ago. Go for homemade truffles, espresso coffees, ice cream and more.

Insider tip: The owners hail from South Africa and have an incredible array of books — everything from human-centric global stories to easy beach reads.

Insider tip: They exist to be a light to the community. Don’t miss their blackberry brown sugar latte.

Insider tip: Customize your smoothie bowl and order takeout or delivery on their Yelp page.