Wendy's unveils limited-time Strawberry Frosty for summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wendy’s has added a new Frosty flavor for the first time in nearly three years.

On Monday, the fast-food chain announced the Strawberry Frosty would be joining the Chocolate Frosty for a limited time.

The company said the fruity addition merges the same "creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with the flavor of sweet strawberry, perfectly encapsulating the taste of summertime.”

"We're always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season," said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy's."

Strawberry will be replacing the Vanilla Frosty for its limited run. Wendy’s said that favorite will return following the promotion.

The announcement is a notable shift for Wendy’s, which doesn’t mix up its Frosty flavors often.

The fast-food chain introduced a Birthday Cake Frosty in 2019 for Wendy’s 50th birthday. Vanilla was added to menus in 2006.

Strawberry Frosties proved popular in Canada when they were added to menus last year.