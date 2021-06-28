Tenderloin Tuesdays return in Hamilton County

The annual food even will be back at participating restaurants Tuesday, June 29.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Restaurants in Hamilton County are kicking off an annual summer promotion to give visitors the chance to try a Hoosier favorite: pork tenderloin sandwiches.

Tenderloin Tuesdays return June 29 for the 12th year. Restaurants in Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Westfield and more will offer deals and discounts on their tenderloins through July 27.

Some of the favorite participating restaurants include Upland Tap House in Carmel, Four Day Ray Brewing in Fishers, Aspen Creek Grill in Noblesville, and Union Jack Pub in Westfield. To see the complete list of participating restaurants and the deals they're offering, visit tenderlointrail.com.

Diners wishing to take part in Tenderloin Tuesdays must have a mobile passport to participate. To redeem offers, sign up online and you'll get a text with a link to the mobile passport. Restaurants will need to see the passport to give customers the discounts.

Once customers visit four participating restaurants, they become eligible to receive a free T-shirt.