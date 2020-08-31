Taco Bell launching smaller locations with 'bellhops' & dual drive-thrus known as 'Go Mobile' restaurants

The fast food chain has announced plans for a new "Go Mobile" restaurant design that will debut in 2021.

IRVINE, Calif. — Taco Bell is changing things up once again.

The fast food chain has revealed an updated restaurant design that will overhaul the guest experience starting next year – including the addition of bellhops.

Known as the “Taco Bell Go Mobile” restaurant, the new design focuses on five main updates, which the company outlines as follows:

Minimization: Taco Bell Go Mobile locations house several new digital advancements, all within 1,325 square feet -- a much smaller footprint compared to the average 2,500 square foot Taco Bell restaurant.

Dual Drive-Thru: The new concepts will have two drive-thru lanes including a new priority pick-up lane with rapid service for customers who order via the Taco Bell app. This new lane will supplement the existing, traditional lane.

Synchronized Digital Experience: Powered by smart kitchen technology that's integrated with the Taco Bell app.

Curbside Pick-Up: Taco Bell Go Mobile customers also have the option to receive their order via contactless curbside pick-up, another convenient alternative that modern consumers are looking for.

Bellhops: To streamline guests' experiences even further, Taco Bell Go Mobile will also include tablet ordering in drive-thrus and curbside pickup, both of which will be operated by a concierge service of team members, known as "bellhops."

“The evolved restaurant is specifically designed for guests to order ahead through the brand’s mobile app and enjoy the Taco Bell experience in a frictionless way,” company officials said.

The first “Go Mobile” location is slated to open in early 2021. Its location was not provided.

“For the first time, our guests will have the ability to choose the pick-up experience that best fits their needs, all while never leaving the comfort of their cars,” said Taco Bell President, Global COO, Mike Grams.