Taco Bell to release new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco

Not quite a sandwich, not quite a taco, it doesn’t have to explain itself to be delicious.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Taco Bell is always spicing things up, but this one may send fans of the chicken sandwich into a frenzy.

Beginning Sept. 2, Taco Bell’s long-awaited Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco will be available nationwide at participating locations for a limited time.

Not quite a sandwich, not quite a taco, it doesn’t have to explain itself to be delicious, says the company.

“Our new crispy chicken innovation is far from the average chicken sandwich, and we’re certain it will get a spicy reaction from sandwich and taco fans alike,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer.

"Even the masterminds from our test kitchen couldn't decide if it was more taco or sandwich, which is why we're excited to bring in the debate team experts to have some fun."

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco features all-white meat crispy chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, seasoned with bold Mexican spices, and rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating.