Here's when Swensons is opening 1st Indiana location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — Swensons Drive-In, known for its fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides, will officially open its first Indiana location in Avon on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m.
The restaurant will be located at 8894 U.S. 36, in front of Costco and next to Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.
In honor of the drive-in's 20th location, the first 20 guests at the Avon restaurant will win free Swensons for a year.
Also, the first 100 guests on Monday will get a free Swensons Galley Boy burger, which is a double cheeseburger topped with two secret sauces and a green olive on a toothpick.
And if you can't make it Monday, the restaurant will award free Swensons for a year to one person in an online drawing after its first month of being open.
Other menu options include a fried bologna sandwich, meatless Salad Boy and 18 different milkshake flavors.
Swensons was founded in Akron, Ohio, in 1934 when Wesley T. "Pop" Swenson started serving customers out of the back of his family's station wagon.