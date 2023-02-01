Here's when Swensons is opening 1st Indiana location in Avon

In honor of the drive-in's 20th location, the first 20 guests at the Avon restaurant will win free Swensons for a year.

AVON, Ind. — Swensons Drive-In, known for its fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides, will officially open its first Indiana location in Avon on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m.

The restaurant will be located at 8894 U.S. 36, in front of Costco and next to Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

In honor of the drive-in's 20th location, the first 20 guests at the Avon restaurant will win free Swensons for a year.

Also, the first 100 guests on Monday will get a free Swensons Galley Boy burger, which is a double cheeseburger topped with two secret sauces and a green olive on a toothpick.

And if you can't make it Monday, the restaurant will award free Swensons for a year to one person in an online drawing after its first month of being open.

Other menu options include a fried bologna sandwich, meatless Salad Boy and 18 different milkshake flavors.