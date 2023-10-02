Win the Super Bowl party with these snacks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Super Bowl is Sunday, and many will be throwing parties. Having a great spread can help to make yours stand out.
Crystal Signature Events at the Indiana Roof Ballroom offered some recipes to take your party to the next level.
Thai glaze
This glaze can be used as a marinade, a sticky glaze, or even as a sauce for pasta.
Ingredients:
- Sweet Thai chili sauce - 2 cups
- Fresh lime juice (and zest if possible) (3)
- Rice vinegar (can substitute white or apple cider vinegar) - ⅔ cup
- Cilantro, chopped - ⅔ cup
- Jalapeno, minced - at least 1
- Green onion, chopped thin - 1 bunch
- Optional: ginger, minced - 1 tablespoon
- Optional: garlic, minced - 1 tablespoon
Instructions: Blend all the ingredients together.
Crunchy Thai glazed wings and/or meatballs
This is a great way to use the Thai glaze from above to elevate your meal.
Ingredients:
- Chicken wing flats - 2 pounds
- Thai chili glaze - ½ batch
- Chopped French’s Onions - 2 cups
- Peanuts, chopped - 1 cup
Instructions: Cook the wings or meatballs in your favorite way. Chef Cramer likes the air fryer.
Meanwhile, mix the chopped French's Onions and peanuts in a medium mixing bowl. After the wings or meatballs have cooled for a minute or two, toss them in the bowl with the glaze and chopped ingredients. Let them cool for just a minute more, then arrange on your serving dish.
Simplified Muffaletta
This traditional New Orleans sandwich is often served this time of year. It's best if you make it the day ahead, but will still be tasty if made the same day.
Ingredients:
- Herb or plain focaccia bread - 1 sheet
- Giardiniera - 12 ounces (Reserve oil for later)
- Pimento-stuffed olives - 8 ounces
- Roasted red peppers - 1 can
- Sliced provolone - 10 ounces
- Sliced salami - 8 ounces
- Sliced mortadella - 8 ounces
- Sliced spicy salami - 8 ounces
- Red wine vinegar - 4 ounces
Instructions:
Split the focaccia the long, flat way to make one large top and bottom. Lay the bottom on a sheet tray.
Drain the giardiniera and add red wine vinegar to the reserved liquid. Chop the olives and mix with giardiniera.
Begin to layer ingredients on the bottom layer of bread. Start with a little drizzle of the vinaigrette made with the reserved oil and vinegar. Then add a thin layer of Giardiniera, half the sliced meats, cheese, other half of the sliced meats, a layer of roasted peppers, and a finishing layer of giardiniera. Drizzle a little more vinaigrette and put the top layer of focaccia.
Wrap the whole sandwich all the way around with plastic wrap. Start with the sandwich upside down overnight, then flip over the day of the event. Cut into desired squares and skewer the individual sandwiches with a pick. Traditional Muffaletta would be round cut into wedges.