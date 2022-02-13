Super Bowl eats: Kroger shares ideas, trends

13News headed to our local Kroger for some inspiration and top trends for 2022, which include charcuterie boards.

INDIANAPOLIS — Are you looking for last-minute Super Bowl dish ideas to please party guests? 13News headed to our local Kroger for some inspiration and top trends for 2022, which include charcuterie boards.

Kroger’s top 10 trends for 2022 can be broken down into three categories: emerging flavors, item premiumization, and behavior shifts.

Emerging Flavors

1. Umami away! Umami is a part of the Asian cuisine and helps elevate other ingredients and is exploding across new products.

Products:

Private Selection Chile Crisp Condiment

Private Selection Chile Crisp Sauce

Private Selection Premium Truffle Butter

Private Selection Sweet & Spicy Soy Chile Sauce

Simple Truth Plant-Based Korean Style Meatless Meatballs

Kroger Teriyaki Style Cook-in-Bag Pork Tenderloin

Kroger Wild Mushroom Ravioli

Private Selection Sweet & Savory California Tomato Jam

2. ‘Everything’ seasoning is the trending flavor for 2022, as consumers top their favorite meals with a savory touch. Be on the lookout for ‘everything’ inspired foods.

Products:

Simple Truth Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend

Kroger Everything Bagel Sour Cream Dip & Spread

Private Selection Everything Bagel Flavored Bacon

Simple Truth Everything Bagel Seasoned Mashed Avocado

Simple Truth Organic Everything Seasoning Keto Seed Crackers

3. Tastes of tequila. The biggest beverage taste of 2022 follows the umami trend – savory tequila. As consumers continue to host at home, tequila is a shareable spirit.

Products to Try:

Simple Truth Organic Cilantro Lime Jalapeno Margarita Mix

Private Selection Bloody Mary Cocktail Mixer

Simple Truth Organic Ginger Lime Mule Mix

Simple Truth Tropical Turmeric Juice Cocktail

Simple Truth Organic Paletas Caribbean Style Mix Frozen Fruit Bars

Kroger Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

Big K Pineapple Passion Fruit Soda

Private Selection Strawberry Mango Pineapple Blend Frozen Fruit

Private Selection Tequila Serrano Beef Jerky

4. #TBT flavors. As consumers cook more at home, recipes from their childhood are delivering comfort and joy to people. Think of the nostalgic 90s comeback, but apply it to meals.

Products to Try:

Kroger Deluxe Fluffer Nutter Ice Cream

Kroger Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich Cookies

Kroger Mini Pizza Bagels

Kroger Pimento Cheese Spread

Kroger Edible Cookie Dough

Kroger Corn Dogs

Simple Truth Organic Sour Cherry Fruit Chews

Private Selection All Beef Hot Dogs

Item Premiumization

5. PLANeT-based foods. Consumers continue to focus on the health of the planet, not just through plant-based foods, but also by reducing their waste impact with upcycled ingredients and more recyclable packaging. Plant-based foods are now being purchased for indulgence, comfort, and nostalgia, rather than being solely known as the healthier choice for our bodies, while still helping consumers lower their carbon footprint.

Products:

Kroger Egg & Cheddar Croissant with Plant-Based Breakfast Patty

Simple Truth Plant Based Cheesecake, Cupcakes, Mac & Cheese

Simple Truth Plant-Based Baking Mixes made with upcycled Okara Flour in Sugar Cookie, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Dark Chocolate Brownie

Simple Truth Non-Dairy Cheese Shreds, Slices

6. Grocery glow up. Cooking at home isn’t just about convenience anymore; emulating restaurant and travel experiences at home with up-leveled, “Instagram-able” meals is trending today. Consumers are raising the bar when recreating dining experiences at home and have been met with the premiumization of frozen food as well.

Products:

Private Selection Duroc Baby Back Ribs, Bone in Pork Chop, Boneless Pork Chops

Private Selection Macarons

Simple Truth Grass-fed Beef Burgers, Beef Hot Dogs

Simple Truth Organic Flavored Nitro Coffee

Kroger Bavarian Pretzel

Kroger Family Size Broccoli & Parmesan Sauce

Private Selection Goat Cheese & Crispy Bacon Pinsa Crust Style Pizza

Private Selection Ruby Chocolate Ice Cream Bar

Simple Truth Organic Plant-Based Meals Kimchi Meatballs

7. Hyper-local: Consumers are more conscious about the environmental and social impacts of their purchases and are making it a point to purchase products grown or made close to home. Alternative farms have created a way to get locally sourced, natural ingredients at their peak freshness – so everyone can support and enjoy their local farms – and in-store bakery items are providing consumers a chance to support small businesses.

Kroger launched Go Fresh & Local in 2021, which offers additional opportunities for fresh suppliers to become part of the organization’s supplier network.

Behavior Shifts

8. Natural health & beauty. Consumers are seeking out natural products to increase beauty from the inside-out. Eating for beauty and medicine is trending with food and beverage products that have health and beauty-boosting benefits are trending in 2022, with examples including fermented kombuchas, collagen-rich bone broths, antioxidants, probiotics, reductions of sugar, and additions of omega-3s.

Products to Try:

Simple Truth Beauty Crate Avocado Coconut Papaya Bar Soap

Simple Truth Beauty Crate Almond + Oatmeal + Honey Effervescent Bath Bombs

Simple Truth Organic 2% Reduced Fat Milk with Omega-3s

Simple Truth Organic Low-Sugar/Zero Sugar Kombucha

Simple Truth Organic Tropical Turmeric No Sugar Added Juice

Simple Truth Body Oil – Rosemary Mint and Coconut Papaya

Private Selection Drinkable Chicken Bone Broths

9. Good enough to share. Whether you’re vegan, organic, gluten-free or otherwise, you can have your cake and share it too. Foods for specific diets or eating styles taste so good when everyone can enjoy them and no one is left out.

Products to Try:

Kroger Family Size Migas Egg Bake

Kroger Pork, Beef, Pepper Jack & Cheddar Party Tray

Kroger Carbmaster Classic White Bread

Simple Truth Plant-Based Cupcakes

Simple Truth Vegan Grated Parmesan Cheese

Private Selection Protein Pancake Mix – Toasted Coconut

10. All aboard charcuterie. Charcuterie has created a board craze, especially when it comes to breakfast and dessert. Boards have branched out beyond appetizers to offer consumers a variety of small portions to make the most out of every meal. As “boardies” start or end their day, breakfast and dessert boards open a world of flavors without the commitment to a single dish.

Products to Try: