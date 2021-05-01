Starbucks launches new winter menu

The new menu adds a nondairy cold brew and a new flavor of Sous Vide Egg Bites.

INDIANAPOLIS — Starbucks is kicking off the new year with some additions to its menu.

The new items should satisfy customers who are looking for more dairy-free options, protein-packed snacks and Starbucks coffee at home.

There are two new limited-time drinks:

Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew - Made with slow-steeped Starbucks Cold Brew and honey, the new dairy-free drink is topped with almond milk for a creamy finish.

Pistachio Latte - This new drink is inspired by a brew first introduced in 2019 at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries. It features flavors of pistachio and rich salted brown buttery topping and is paired with Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk.

Both drinks are available beginning Jan. 5 until supplies last.

There is also a new flavor of the popular Sous Vide Egg Bites. The kale and portabella mushroom bites have 15 grams of protein and are vegetarian friendly.

Starbucks is also adding two new whole bean coffees to enjoy at home: