Chipotle adds brisket to US, Canada menus for limited time

The new item will be available to the general public on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Chipotle announced Monday it will add smoked brisket to its menus in the United States and Canada for a limited time.

The new meat joins six other protein options:

Chicken

Steak

Barbacoa

Carnitas

Sofritas

Plant-based chorizo

The beef is made from cows raised without added hormones or antibiotics. It's first smoked for tenderness, then charred on the grill and seasoned with Mexican spices.

"This isn't your standard brisket experience," said Chris Brandt, the chief marketing officer for Chipotle. "We've created a differentiated Smoked Brisket recipe that is authentic to our menu and pairs flawlessly with our real ingredients."

The smoked brisket will be available to the general public in the U.S. and Canada beginning Thursday, Sept. 23. Get it in stores or by ordering on the restaurant's app or website. It will also be available on third-party delivery apps beginning Sept. 27.

To celebrate, Chipotle is offering free delivery on all smoked brisket orders through the app or website from Sept. 27 until Oct. 3.