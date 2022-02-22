Virginia brewery to bring back Lucky Charms-inspired IPA; other cereal-inspired beers coming

Along with the return of a Lucky Charms-inspired IPA, the craft brewery is releasing three new cereal-inspired beers. Pre-orders start Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about the first time Smartmouth released its Lucky Charms-inspired IPA. It aired on March 1, 2019.

Get ready to relive the days of watching Saturday morning cartoons while eating a bowl of cereal, but in beer form, thanks to Smartmouth Brewing Company.

The Norfolk-based craft brewery is rolling out several cereal-inspired beers on March 5, including the re-release of a Lucky Charms-inspired IPA.

According to Smartmouth, the Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA is made with pounds of marshmallows tossed into the batch and citrusy and tropical hops added, resulting in a flavor that is "nostalgically ridiculous." It has an alcohol-by-volume (ABV) level of 6.6%.

When the IPA first came out in 2019, a large crowd waited hours outside the Norfolk location of Smartmouth to try the special flavor. It was also featured by national outlets USA Today and Thrillist.

So, what are the other flavors coming out?

In addition to the Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA, Smartmouth is releasing the Caveman Confetti Fruited Gose, Sticky Bricks Blonde Ale and Saturday Night Imperial Stout.

The Caveman Confetti looks to be inspired by Fruity Pebbles cereal. According to Smartmouth, this gose brewed with "pounds and pounds of your favorite fruity cereal flakes," resulting in a sweet and sour flavor. It has an ABV level of 5%.

For Sticky Bricks, Smartmouth said this brew is "inspired by everyone’s favorite sticky, marshmallowy puffed rice snack." It was brewed with puffed rice cereal and then “dry-hopped” with marshmallows. It has an ABV level of 5%.

The Saturday Night is brewed with pizza crust and potato chips and then dosed with malted milk balls in a fermenter. The brewery said it was then aged in bourbon barrels on top of OREO cookies. This beer will only be available in a 500 ml bottle that comes with a box set.

How can I try these beers?

If you want to get the cans, you have to pre-order and pick them up in person. You may want to move quickly!

The pre-order opens on Smartmouth's website on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. EST.

All pre-orders will require payment at the time of ordering. Each person is allowed to pre-order:

Three four-packs of Saturday Morning, plus

One four-pack each of Caveman Confetti and Sticky Bricks, plus

One collection set that includes one of each four-packs above, one 500ml bottle of Saturday Night and a prize

The craft brewery will give you the option to pick a timeslot between March 5 and 11, but all orders must be picked up by March 18. There is no shipping option.

If you don't want to buy the cans, the beers will be available on draft at the Norfolk and Virginia Beach taprooms.

The craft brewery will host a release party for these beers at the Norfolk and Virginia Beach locations on March 5. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.