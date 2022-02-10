Slow cooker cleaning with the Queen of Free

Chances are your slow cooker will be getting some extra use this fall. The Queen of Free explains how to clean the stubborn spots in that Crock Pot after a meal.

INDIANAPOLIS — Football season and tailgating is here with Thanksgiving and Christmas not far behind. Chances are your slow cooker will be getting some extra use. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free explains how to clean the stubborn spots in that Crock Pot after a meal.

When preparing the dish before you start to cook, to use a nonstick cooking spray, butter or plastic slow cooker liners to decrease sticking.

If simple soap, water and elbow grease don't do the trick in cleaning the pot, Lowe has these simple tips listed in her blog.

Sprinkle baking soda in with white vinegar, water and, as an option, Dawn dish soap.

Turn on the slow cooker at a low setting, let it heat, then scrub after about an hour.

If you're in the market for a slow cooker, Lowe said to wait until Black Friday for the best deals.

If you can't wait, prices also drop in the beginning of November.