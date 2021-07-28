Slapfish getting another central Indiana location

The seafood shack is expected to open in Fishers District in the spring of 2022.

FISHERS, Ind — Slapfish seafood shack is planning to expand its central Indiana presence, adding a Fishers location planned for spring 2022.

The restaurant opened its first location in Noblesville in July 2019, then added another on Mass Ave. in downtown Indianapolis in July 2020. It serves up casual seafood favorites like the lobster roll, shrimp burrito and chowder fries. Another restaurant, Raw Bar by Slapfish, is expected to open on Mass Ave. in the summer.

The newest location will go in the Fishers District, joining other popular dining spots like Shake Shack, Rise 'n Roll Bakery and Chicken Salad Chick.

"Our Fishers' location will allow us to serve the freshest gourmet seafood dishes in the state to even more Hoosiers, in an inviting atmosphere and at a price point that's just right," local owner Mark Weghorst said.