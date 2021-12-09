Shake Shack opening downtown Indianapolis location this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of Shake Shack will soon be able to visit another location in central Indiana.
The burger chain announced Thursday that it will open the doors at a new downtown Indianapolis location on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. The restaurant is located at 167 New York St., near Delaware Street, and will be the third Shake Shake in the Indianapolis area.
The other central Indiana Shake Shack locations are at the Fashion Mall at Keystone and in Fishers.
The downtown location will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and feature a "Shack Track" walk-up window, which gives customers the ability to pre-order on the restaurant's app and pick up their food from the exterior of the building.
The location will serve the burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs and milkshakes that made the restaurant famous. There will also be local ales from Sun King Brewery among the drink options.
Shake Shake will donate $1 for every burger sold on opening day to Wheeler Mission, which helps those experiencing hunger and homelessness in Indiana.
RELATED: Shake Shack coming to downtown Indy
What other people are reading:
- Investigation of social media profile connected to Delphi murders brings renewed hope to victims' families
- Health departments report shortage of COVID-19 rapid tests
- 6 states, including Indiana, account for half of country's recent COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 3 charged in deadly Missouri duck boat accident have court hearing
- Jury awards Texas family of drunk driving victims $301 billion after suspect was overserved at bar