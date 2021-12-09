Shake Shack opening downtown Indianapolis location this weekend

The location will be the third in the Indianapolis area.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of Shake Shack will soon be able to visit another location in central Indiana.

The burger chain announced Thursday that it will open the doors at a new downtown Indianapolis location on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. The restaurant is located at 167 New York St., near Delaware Street, and will be the third Shake Shake in the Indianapolis area.

The other central Indiana Shake Shack locations are at the Fashion Mall at Keystone and in Fishers.

The downtown location will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and feature a "Shack Track" walk-up window, which gives customers the ability to pre-order on the restaurant's app and pick up their food from the exterior of the building.

The location will serve the burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs and milkshakes that made the restaurant famous. There will also be local ales from Sun King Brewery among the drink options.

Shake Shake will donate $1 for every burger sold on opening day to Wheeler Mission, which helps those experiencing hunger and homelessness in Indiana.