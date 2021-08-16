Rise'n Roll Bakery opening downtown Indianapolis location

The Amish bakery will have a soft opening Aug. 18-19, then a grand opening Friday, Aug. 20.

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indy is getting a sweet addition. Amish bakery Rise'n Roll will have a grand opening for its newest location Friday, Aug. 20.

Known for its award-winning cinnamon caramel donut, Rise'n Roll already have four central Indiana locations:

Avon: 9263 E. U.S. Hwy 36

Broad Ripple: 6311 E. Westfield Blvd.

Fishers: 9705 Fishers District Dr., Suite 760

Greenwood: 1277 North State Road 135

The downtown Indianapolis location will have a soft opening Aug. 18-19. A portion of the sales from those days will go to the Wheeler Mission. At Friday's grand opening, the bakery will present a check to the organization.

The first 100 people in line at Friday's grand opening will win free sweet treats. The first person will get free donuts every week for one year. The next two people will get free donuts every month for a year. The next 22 people will get a free dozen donuts. The remaining 75 will get a coupon for one free donut.

The grand opening will feature a ribbon cutting at 6:50 a.m., with the bakery opening to the public at 7 a.m. for donuts, pies, cookies and other baked goods.

The bakery is located on the first floor of the Ardmore apartment building and retail space, at the southwest corner of East new York and Delaware streets.