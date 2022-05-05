Here's how to make a mint julep for Kentucky Derby weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're thinking of making drinks for the Kentucky Derby, there's really only one option: a mint julep.
Fortunately, it's a really easy cocktail to make.
If you want to sip on a mint julep while watching the derby this weekend, here's a simple recipe for making the classic cocktail.
Classic Mint Julep
Ingredients:
- Fresh mint
- 1/2 oz. simple syrup
- 2-3 oz. Bourbon
- Ice
Steps:
- Put several mint leaves in the bottom of a glass tumbler.
- Top with simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water, fully dissolved).
- Muddle mint until it starts to bruise and syrup is tinged green.
- Fill tumbler with ice.
- Add Bourbon.
- Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.
The "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports" will be run on its traditional May weekend this year. The 148th annual Kentucky Derby happens Saturday, May 7, 2022. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
Be sure to tune your televisions to NBC by 6:09 p.m. ET when the Kentucky Derby contenders will talk from their barn to the paddock for the race.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.