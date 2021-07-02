Queen of Free's big game snack ideas

While the game itself hasn’t changed, your approach to snacks probably should scale down this year.

And Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, was on 13Sunrise to help you prepare a delicious and simple game feast without breaking the bank.

Her advice includes skipping bulk items, unless you're going to freeze some for your family for later.

Building a nacho bar, make-your-own table for tacos or pizza, or even a dessert bar can provide a small, simple and enjoyable food diversion during the game.

And don't forget to break out the game day favorite - the slow cooker - for dips, chili or meatballs.