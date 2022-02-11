Queen of Free: Valentine's Day deals

Valentine's Day is not the time to "cheap out" on somebody you care about.

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s wonderful to show your love to the people in your life on Valentine's Day. But it’s also wonderful to resist the urge to drain your bank account as you do it.

Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, does not recommend trying to "cheap out" on your Valentine. But she does recommend checking out her last-minute restaurant deals that she shared on 13Sunrise and in her weekly blog.

Schools and kids

Good luck if you have to send your child to school Monday with Valentines or party favors. If the shelves are picked clean, you can still use online printable cards with your child's favorite characters. Some retailers like Office Depot will print them for you yet today.

If a teacher wants kids to bring candy or favors for all to share, look into stickers or something small at a party store.

Flowers

You will be at the mercy of those who remembered to order early, but some shops will have special last-minute deals on Valentine's Day. "Sam’s Club and Costco also always have lovely flowers at a lower cost," said Cherie.

Restaurant Deals

A romantic dinner at home always costs less, but if you want to let somebody else clean up the kitchen, Cherie compiled some restaurant deals: