Queen of Free: Valentine's Day deals

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s wonderful to show your love to the people in your life on Valentine's Day. But it’s also wonderful to resist the urge to drain your bank account as you do it.
Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, does not recommend trying to "cheap out" on your Valentine. But she does recommend checking out her last-minute restaurant deals that she shared on 13Sunrise and in her weekly blog.
Schools and kids
Good luck if you have to send your child to school Monday with Valentines or party favors. If the shelves are picked clean, you can still use online printable cards with your child's favorite characters. Some retailers like Office Depot will print them for you yet today.
If a teacher wants kids to bring candy or favors for all to share, look into stickers or something small at a party store.
Flowers
You will be at the mercy of those who remembered to order early, but some shops will have special last-minute deals on Valentine's Day. "Sam’s Club and Costco also always have lovely flowers at a lower cost," said Cherie.
Restaurant Deals
A romantic dinner at home always costs less, but if you want to let somebody else clean up the kitchen, Cherie compiled some restaurant deals:
- Bonefish: Cherie's pro tip is to buy an Outback Steakhouse gift card from Sam’s Club under face value because they will work at Bonefish, too. Remember to sign up and use their rewards account to earn points toward free food.
- Chick-fil-A: The heart-shaped 30 Count Nugget or 10 count Chicken Mini tray is available at participating restaurants. You can also order most any favorite food and arrange it in the shape of a heart on your own.
- Heart Shaped Pizza: Papa John’s, Pizza Hut, Giordano’s, & Papa Murphy’s all offer these.
- McAlister’s Deli: Now through Valentine's Day, McAlister’s is offering 50% off their steak entree items with the purchase of another steak entrée item. Order in the app and use the code STEAK22 between 5 and 8 p.m.
- Sonic: In their app, you’ll find a one-time-only reward for up to five half price milkshakes.
- White Castle: Most locations won’t be offering their Dine In Romantic dinner option this year, but some locations are offering a special Love Cube Meal for 2.