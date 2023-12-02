Queen of Free: Simple snacks for the big game

Big game foods can mean big prices if you’re not careful, so the Queen of Free shares her playbook on football fare.

INDIANAPOLIS — On game day, you can be tempted to buy enough food to feed the offensive and defensive lines plus their kids.

But you will wind up tossing a lot of leftovers in Monday's trash.

"Grocery prices are up. And spending too much on food you don’t end up eating feels overwhelming right now," said Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, in her blog for game week.

Lowe recommends skipping the bulk buys, unless you are serving frozen food that can keep for later use.

Instead, setting up a bar with a main ingredient and assorted toppings lets guest call their own audible at the food line and gives them options to taste what they want. This concept works with chili, tacos, nachos, grilled cheese and sundaes, just for some examples.

Keep it healthy by adding some veggie and fruit options.

The Crock Pot was made for game day. "So you’re not constantly in the kitchen," Lowe said, "it’s smart to put together some simple dishes in your slow cooker that can stay warm all evening long."

Bring the restaurant off the bench

Lowe said calling in the backup - restaurant delivery - can also make you a winner. "Some of my favorite Super Bowl restaurant deals are here," she wrote in her blog, and many offer discounts on game day.