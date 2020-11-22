Queen of Free: Last minute shopping for Thanksgiving dinner

From menu planning and shopping to storing the leftovers, Cherie Lowe has valuable advice for your Thanksgiving meal.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is almost here, and if you don't already have a frozen turkey thawing in the fridge, you need to make a meal plan now.

Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, offered some last minute help on 13Sunrise that came from her blog.

She said that you need start by scanning your pantry and freezer for food on hand, then scan the ads for deals on what you need. Make a list before you head to the store or order online for delivery.

You might want to just order restaurant carry outs and save time and effort.

Don't forget dinner on Wednesday night, by the way. You still need to eat!

If your gather is smaller this year, as many will be, you don't need as many side dishes as you may usually prepare. And consider cutting your recipes in half.

You will still have leftovers, so get the plastic bags and freezer cartons ready to save what you don't eat on Thursday.