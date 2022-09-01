Queen of Free: Crock Pot chili with black beans

INDIANAPOLIS — Fall officially arrived this week, and Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free shared some of her simple favorite slow cooker recipes in her blog that can have your wallet and taste buds singing.
On 13Sunrise, Cherie walked WTHR's Gina Glaros through the simple steps to make a savory fall chili.
Recipe
Combine in a slow cooker:
- 1 can of black beans, rinsed
- 1 can of pre-cooked chicken breast, drained (substitute cooked fresh chicken)
- 1 cup of frozen corn
- 16 oz. of favorite salsa
- Water or half a box of chicken broth
- Diced onions and/or garlic are also optional
Stir together and cook on low setting in Crock Pot for 2-4 hours.
Serve with your favorite toppings.
Watch Cherie and Gina prepare a batch of chili using this recipe in the video player.