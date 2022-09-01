Queen of Free: Crock Pot chili with black beans

Fall's arrival means it’s time to crank up your slow cooker for creative and economical recipes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fall officially arrived this week, and Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free shared some of her simple favorite slow cooker recipes in her blog that can have your wallet and taste buds singing.

On 13Sunrise, Cherie walked WTHR's Gina Glaros through the simple steps to make a savory fall chili.

Recipe

Combine in a slow cooker:

1 can of black beans, rinsed

1 can of pre-cooked chicken breast, drained (substitute cooked fresh chicken)

1 cup of frozen corn

16 oz. of favorite salsa

Water or half a box of chicken broth

Diced onions and/or garlic are also optional

Stir together and cook on low setting in Crock Pot for 2-4 hours.

Serve with your favorite toppings.