Portillo's brings the heat to chicken sandwich wars with new menu item

CHICAGO — The fast-food chicken sandwich wars are heating up with Chicago-based restaurant chain Portillo's dropping its new spicy chicken sandwich that features signature Hot Giardiniera Sauce.

Chik-fil-A no longer dominates the market when it comes to chicken sandwiches. Recently other fast-food chains have released sandwiches of their own, creating a nation divided... over a delicious fried piece of poultry.

Portillo's is now adding another sandwich to the mix and the restaurant says it's bringing some Chicago zing. To set its offering apart, the chain developed a Hot Giardiniera Sauce – a creamy sauce infused with the pickled relish well-known to Chicagoans.

Their new spicy chicken sandwich is served on a toasted brioche bun with tomato, lettuce, and Hot Giardiniera Sauce. The sauce is also available on the side to bring the heat to more than just the sandwich – it can be used as a dipping sauce for chicken tenders, fries, onion rings and more.

The launch campaign for the new sandwich and sauce focuses on the idea that most people – especially outside of Chicago – can't pronounce giardiniera (jar-din-air-ah).

Portillo's campaign for their sandwich features several celebrities such as Kenny G, Brian Baumgartner of The Office, Erin Andrews, Lance Bass, Cedric The Entertainer and a dozen others attempting to pronounce the word, often with hilarious results.

Giardiniera... this unique, Chicago-style ingredient featured in the hot sauce on our new Spicy Chicken Sandwich is a word many can’t get their mouths around. We asked these familiar faces to sound it out and show you that no matter how you say it, it’s good! pic.twitter.com/sx55LFK1vU — Portillo's (@portilloshotdog) May 18, 2021

For a limited time, fans can get a bottle of the Hot Giardiniera Sauce to bring home. Starting May 18, guests can head to their local Portillo’s restaurant to purchase one of the limited-edition bottles for $5.99 each.