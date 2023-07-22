Pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail unveiled

Claussen Pickles and the Spritz Society teamed up to create the white wine cocktail with the company's signature flavor.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — The first-ever pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail is in the works.

Claussen Pickles and the Spritz Society teamed up to create a white wine cocktail with the company's signature pickle flavor.

This is the first time Claussen has entered the beverage market in its entire 150-year history.

The Spritz Society had made an announcement of its new pickle-flavored hard seltzer as an April-fools joke in 2022, but the company was surprised by the positive reaction from fans.