Panera giving away diamond rings to 22 fans on Valentine's Day

Panera is giving those who wake up ringless on Valentine's Day a chance to win a diamond ring served to them in a bread bowl box – obviously.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Super Bowl and Valentine's Day are just one day apart this year and if both events leave you ringless, you could get a third chance at a ring thanks to Panera Bread!

Starting Feb. 14, you can enter to win unlimited free coffee and baguettes, but we don't mean bread. Panera is giving customers a chance to win a baguette diamond ring!

It all comes in a custom bread bowl ring box, how romantic!

So, if you wake up ringless on Feb. 14 despite wearing your lucky jersey or making many not-so-subtle hints to your significant other, don't worry.

All you have to do to enter in Panera's giveaway is share a picture of yourself enjoying your favorite Panera Bread cafe or Panera Bread at-home products on Twitter or Instagram.

Be sure to include the hashtags #PaneraDate and #Sweepstakes.

Only 22 entries will win. Find more information about the sweepstakes here.