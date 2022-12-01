x
Food

Oreo releases limited-edition flavor, celebrating 110 years in business

It has rainbow sprinkles both on the cookie and in the cream filling.

SAN ANTONIO — "Milk's favorite cookie" is celebrating 110 years!

To mark the milestone year, Oreo is releasing a limited-edition flavor: Chocolate Confetti Cake.

It has rainbow sprinkles both on the cookie and in the cream filling. It has two layers; you'll find the classic vanilla and a chocolate cake-flavored cream.

And if you're really wanting to add more chocolate cookies to your cart, Girl Scouts released a new cookie for 2022. It's called an Adventureful, and it's described as "an indulgent, brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt," according to a release from the GSA. 

The new cookie will join an all-star lineup including Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs.  

