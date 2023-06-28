Oliver Winery debuts Key Lime Pie Wine

The wine is available for $12 per bottle in stores, online or at the Oliver Winery tasting room in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Just in time for the Fourth of July, Bloomington-based Oliver Winery is releasing its latest sweet concoction.

The Key Lime Pie Wine is the newest addition to Oliver's Bakery Series, a collection of dessert-inspired wines.

"Bursts of juicy key lime, creamy meringue, and a unique graham cracker crust complete this bright and refreshing apple-base wine," reads the description on Oliver Winery's website.

Also included in the Bakery Series are Apple Pie Wine and Peach Pie Wine.

"We like to say pour yourself a slice, no fork necessary," said Ray Faust, chief commercial officer for Oliver Winery. "It’s the perfect dessert substitute or goes great alongside your favorite indulgence."