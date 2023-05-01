'Free Pie Wednesday' returning to O'Charley's

INDIANAPOLIS — "Free Pie Wednesday" is back at O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar!
The casual dining restaurant chain is celebrating its 50th anniversary by bringing the popular promotion back during the month of May — and possibly longer, based on demand.
Guests can get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any adult entrée beginning Wednesday, May 3. The offer is available for dine-in guests only.
Here are the pie options to choose from:
- Key Lime Pie – Tangy, creamy and smooth, this pie comes in a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream.
- Caramel Pie – Creamy caramel in a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream, chocolate morsels and pecans.
- Cobbler – Your choice of baked cobbler with a tender flaky crust. Flavor options include apple, blackberry and peach.
