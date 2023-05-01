x
'Free Pie Wednesday' returning to O'Charley's

The popular promotion is back during the month of May — and possibly longer, based on demand.
Credit: The Strategy Group/O'Charley's
INDIANAPOLIS — "Free Pie Wednesday" is back at O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar!

The casual dining restaurant chain is celebrating its 50th anniversary by bringing the popular promotion back during the month of May — and possibly longer, based on demand.

Guests can get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any adult entrée beginning Wednesday, May 3. The offer is available for dine-in guests only.

Here are the pie options to choose from:

  • Key Lime Pie – Tangy, creamy and smooth, this pie comes in a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream.
  • Caramel Pie – Creamy caramel in a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream, chocolate morsels and pecans.
  • Cobbler – Your choice of baked cobbler with a tender flaky crust. Flavor options include apple, blackberry and peach.

Click here to find the nearest O'Charley's location.

