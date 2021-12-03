New KFC Chicken Sandwich now available in Indianapolis

KFC says they're "playing to win" the chicken sandwich war with its latest menu addition.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kentucky Fried Chicken is throwing its hat in the ring of the chicken sandwich wars.

The KFC Chicken Sandwich is now available at stores across central Indiana after debuting in Kentucky in January 2021.

"Many customers hadn't considered KFC as a part of the chicken sandwich conversation, but anyone who tastes this sandwich will know, without a doubt, that we're playing to win," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, in a press release.

Hey you! Yeah you! You look hungry for the greatest fried chicken sandwich ever made. So go to https://t.co/XqOBJCY3p2 to see if it’s available near you. If it’s not, just keep refreshing the page until it is. pic.twitter.com/GgTpVuUNwm — KFC (@kfc) February 22, 2021

The fast food chain describes the sandwich as "a quarter pound of all white meat, double-breaded, Extra Crispy™ chicken breast filet; freshly-toasted buttery brioche bun; crispier, thicker pickles; and the perfect amount of the Colonel’s real mayo or spicy sauce."

The chicken sandwich is available for $3.99 or in a combo meal for $6.99, which includes KFC Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink.